Dry summer cut down on ragweed pollen, but could be stirred up with fall cleaning

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The abnormally dry summer is impacting fall allergies.

“It’s been fairly dry we haven’t had a lot of rain, the drought was enough that it probably cut down on ragweed pollen counts a little bit, but it’s still present it peaked about Labor Day and that’s typical,” Dr. R. Steven Pence, an allergist at Allergy and Asthma Associates of VA said.

Dr. Pence said once you’re triggered by the pollen, it can last a while and doesn’t take as much pollen later to trigger those allergies.

“Right now there’s a little bit of ragweed, not much, there’s mold. Molds present throughout the year and then when we have the leaves and people dealing with the leaves it might stir up a little bit more mold,” Dr. Pence said.

He said we are getting to the end of ragweed season, after the second frost it should be gone, however, it can easily be stirred up this time of year by raking leaves or mowing the grass.

Dr. Pence said sometimes it can be hard to tell if it’s a virus or allergies.

However, he said a fever and color in your mucus are clear indications of it being more than allergies.

“Allergies can lead to sinus infections if you have enough swelling for long enough, sometimes it’s hard to tell, but if it lingers and persists without having any color to it it’s most likely an allergy,” Dr. Pence said.

