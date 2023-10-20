Cream of the Crop
Earthquake reported near North Carolina, Virginia border

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed an earthquake in the North Carolina and Virginia border region Thursday morning.

The USGS said the 2.2 magnitude quake hit 2.6 miles southwest of Hillsborough, North Carolina at 10:49 p.m. It had a depth of 5 kilometers.

The earthquake was 10.2 miles north northwest of Chapel Hill and 33.5 miles northwest of Raleigh.

