Massanutten Dental Game of the Week Preview: Stuarts Draft at Riverheads

Friday night's Massanutten Dental Game of the Week features a pair of Shenandoah District rivals when Stuarts Draft travels to Riverheads to take on the Gladiators.

The Cougars, sitting at 5-3, enter the contest coming off a bounce back win over Waynesboro. Head coach Nathan Floyd says he’s most proud of the way his team responded last week coming off a tough loss to Fort Defiance.

Every week is critical as the regular season winds down but that is especially the case for Stuarts Draft, who currently holds the final playoff spot in Region 2B.

Floyd says he’s trying to develop depth with his team and get other players some reps.

“I want to coach a team I can lose with,” says Floyd. “They got to be able to handle adversity and overcome that. This group has shown that ability so far and I think if they keep that attitude throughout their career, I think we can win a lot of games.”

Riverheads has won six in a row after dropping the season opener to Central. Most importantly, one of their most dynamic playmakers is back in the lineup.

After missing some time with injury, Caden Cook-Cash has made his presence felt the last few games. The running back ran for 189 yards last week and had a 33-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

“Caden is a special player and it’s always good to have him on the team. We generally don’t talk about any individual on this team because we were team oriented but the younger guys got playing time while he was gone,” said Riverheads head coach Ray Norcross. “He comes back and gives us another weapon and we’re better for it him coming back and our kids getting the experience when he was injured.”

Stuarts Draft and Riverheads is one of the best rivalries in The Valley and the two head coaches elaborated on squaring off once again on Friday night.

“They’re well coached they have a good scheme,” says Norcross. “They know us. We know them. It’s an Augusta County rivalry. The record doesn’t mean anything and we know that.”

Floyd offered a similar perspective.

“We’re close and we’ve been battling with them for the past few years for the top of the district,” says Floyd. “It’s just a game that no matter the records, it’s a close ball game. Our kids just have to believe in themselves this year and play a full game and hopefully we can come out on the end.”

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. You can get highlights and postgame reaction on EndZone at 11:30 p.m. on WHSV.

