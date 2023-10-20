Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Radford University announces rebranding initiative; reveils new logo

Radford University new logo
Radford University new logo(Radford University)
By Justin Geary
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford University announced a rebranding initiative Friday, which included a new logo.

The new rebranding initiative will be implemented in phases starting in the fall of 2023.

“To solidify Radford University’s standing as a premier, student-focused institution, we have sought to define our distinctive role as a university, tell our story more effectively, and embrace the characteristics that make the Radford experience unique,” said Bret Danilowicz, Radford University’s president. “The new visual marks and accompanying brand pillars allow us to better communicate and market Radford to the commonwealth of Virginia, and beyond, and effectively connects the university’s past, future, place, and people in an appealing way.”

The university says it received feedback from more than 3,000 students, staff, alumni, and community members.

A new university website reflecting the changes will be released in 2024.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel was 20 years old and a mother of three. She would’ve turned 40 on Oct. 6 of this year....
Family of Rachel Good still hoping for justice 20 years after her disappearance
As tears fell, happy memories flooded the circle of family and friends, keeping Rachel’s memory...
Vigil held Wednesday for Rachel Good at last place friends and family saw her
James Madison running back Ty Son Lawton with the carry during a football game against South...
NCAA denies Virginia Attorney General’s request to reconsider JMU transition waiver
Additional charges are pending as the investigation remains active and ongoing.
Two arrested on drug charges in Harrisonburg
The Augusta County Sheriff’s office is warning the community about a recent phone scam trend.
Augusta County Sheriff warns of phone scammers impersonating officers

Latest News

Staff does not know how far it'll go but made a center around AI and chat GPT resources to help...
Blue Ridge Community College discusses the role of A.I.
A new report out this week is calling on Virginia to revise its Standards of Learning tests.
State-led work group recommends revisions to SOL testing
BRCC will have to relocate from its current training course (pictured) once construction on the...
BRCC looking for temporary CDL training course
People who are involved with the upcoming vote are closer to making an informed decision, after...
Rockingham County Schools holds closed meeting on Youngkin’s model policy