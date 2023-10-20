Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Single mother with 6 kids gifted car refurbished by high school automotive tech students

The students gave the car to Michelle Mendez Thursday, who said the gift will be life-changing.
By Anahita Jafary and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR/Gray News) – Some automotive tech students at a high school in Virginia have been working all year to fix up a car to surprise a single mother with six kids.

The students gave the car to Michelle Mendez on Thursday, who said the gift will be life-changing.

“They’ve really been helping me to get this car. It’s just been hard,” she said. “I really appreciate everything to make this happen.”

Mendez said the car has lifted a weight off her shoulders by giving her the ability to take her kids to the places they need to go and to get to and from work.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative awarded Giving Words $10,200 to help get the car.

“I was also a single mom, so I can completely relate to what this mom’s needs are, and it’s a really moving experience,” said Casey Hollins with the cooperative.

She said being able to help Mendez means a lot.

Giving Words was created by Eddie Brown and his wife to help make a difference for single mothers.

“The component that I look at is just the hope, and just seeing that in her eyes as she received this car and just the excitement - and what it means for her boys, too,” Brown said.

Copyright 2023 WVIR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel was 20 years old and a mother of three. She would’ve turned 40 on Oct. 6 of this year....
Family of Rachel Good still hoping for justice 20 years after her disappearance
As tears fell, happy memories flooded the circle of family and friends, keeping Rachel’s memory...
Vigil held Wednesday for Rachel Good at last place friends and family saw her
James Madison running back Ty Son Lawton with the carry during a football game against South...
NCAA denies Virginia Attorney General’s request to reconsider JMU transition waiver
The Augusta County Sheriff’s office is warning the community about a recent phone scam trend.
Augusta County Sheriff warns of phone scammers impersonating officers
Staunton Police Department announces arrests after online solicitation investigation

Latest News

A Spirit Airlines plane taxis to a runway at Orlando International Airport on Thursday, June 1,...
Spirit Airlines cancels dozens of flights to inspect some of its planes. Disruptions will last days
Rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel over destroyed buildings following Israeli...
Israel pounds Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanon ahead of expected ground offensive against Hamas
Former President Donald Trump comments to the media during a break of his civil business fraud...
Judge threatens to hold Donald Trump in contempt after deleted post is found on campaign website
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
2 Americans held hostage by Hamas, a mother and daughter, have been released
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who failed in a crucial second ballot yesterday to become Speaker of...
House Republicans drop Jim Jordan as their nominee for speaker, falling back to square one