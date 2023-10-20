Staunton Police Department task force arrested 16 men for online solicitation

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - After months of operation, the Staunton Police Department arrested 16 men for online solicitation of a child and attempted indecent liberties of a child.

Staunton Police Department (SPD) is part of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children task force, defending vulnerable children from predators on the internet.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, one in five kids per year are victims of online solicitation and there can be around 50,000 predators on the internet at any given time.

Sgt. Butch Shifflett, public information officer for SPD, said there are steps parents can take to protect their child if the “friend” their child has isn’t who they say they are.

“A parent or guardian could look at whether the child is trying to hide activity that’s on a device, whether it be a phone or tablet,” Shifflett said. “They are hiding that internet activity. They are using applications that are not normally being used and the parent or guardian is not really familiar with them. So all of these things are little symptoms, especially that change in attitude and how they are interacting with the parent”

Shifflett said some applications on phones and tablets can be misleading or deceiving; giving predators an easier chance to find a vulnerable child.

“There are applications out there that hide internet activity,” Shifflett said. “There are applications that hide photos. Being aware of what these applications are and an easy way to do that is to search the developer and version of that application online on a separate device.”

He emphasized the need to research applications that children are using before it is too late.

”Become familiar with the applications on the phone, and how they work,” Shifflett said. “Also, double checking the devices and going into the app store or play store and verifying the applications are up to date for safety and security features.”

He said parents can start an open dialogue and be honest with their children to help them understand the dangers they could face. The idea of “I told you so” can cause children to be more deceitful and put themselves in harm’s way instead of seeking protection

Shifflett said a quick Google search can help prevent solicitation and save a child’s life. He also noted the importance of helping the mental well-being of the victims, the families and the officers involved.

He said SPD focuses on the vulnerable and the definition of vulnerable changes for every crime, altercation and situation. However, there is nothing they can do to prepare investigators for the conversations they have with the suspects.

“It’s very troubling to work these cases. That’s the investigator’s side, it’s even harder for the victims of those cases and their families,” He said. “We offer here at the police department a peer support program, employee assistance programs. We have a very good wellness program that we continue to develop.”

He said officers can often face “secondary” trauma from these cases and can reach out to get support whenever they need it.

Children advocacy agencies across the Valley help SPD and any organizations working to bust online solicitations. He said no matter how much someone can prepare for a case, there are some things that cannot be unseen.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.