Two arrested on drug charges in Harrisonburg

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Law enforcement arrested two wanted people in the 1700 block of East Market Street in Harrisonburg on Monday, Oct. 16 at 6:30 p.m., Virginia State Police said.

Essie I. Hawkins-Whitlock, 31, of Hampton, was arrested and charged with 12 felony counts of distribution of Schedule l/ll narcotics and 10 felony counts of conspiracy to distribute Schedule l/ll narcotics.

Lawrence Lee, 60, of Harrisonburg, was arrested on 1 felony count of distribution of Schedule l/ll narcotics, 1 felony count of conspiracy to distribute Schedule l/ll narcotics, and 1 felony count of conspiracy to distribute to accommodate.

VSP said both were taken into custody without incident and are being held at Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail.

Additional charges are pending as the investigation remains active and ongoing, according to VSP.

