Weekend front, limited rainfall

THURSDAY:Staying mostly cloudy overnight and cool with lows in the mid to upper 40s and a light breeze especially for higher ridges.

FRIDAY: A cool morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Partly sunny and then more clouds later in the day. Breezy into the afternoon. Highs into the low to mid 60s. A few spotty showers for the afternoon and into the early evening but drying quick from west to east during the evening. Rain will not be widespread but a few quick downpours are possible. All in all, rain looks to be a bit limited with this front. Rain potential is 0.10-0.25″ with up to 0.50″ possible for our WV locations or with any downpours. Higher amounts possible for the Alleghenies throughout the weekend. Mostly cloudy at night with a few lingering spotty showers. Lows in the mid 40s and still breezy.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly to start with temperatures in the 40s. There will be spotty on and off showers at times but not a washout. Mostly cloudy, cool and breezy. Highs into the upper 50s to low 60s. Gusts at times 15-25 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with lows into the low to mid 40s and still breezy.

SUNDAY: A chilly and mainly cloudy start to the day with temperatures in the 40s. Partly cloudy, breezy throughout the day and cool. Gusts at times 15-25 mph. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. A few showers possible for the Alleghenies but most stay dry. Lows in the mid 30s. Freeze possible, make sure to cover any sensitive vegetation or bring plants inside.

MONDAY: A mix of clouds and sun to start the day and cold with temperatures in the 30s. Plenty of sunshine for the day and mild with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and a light breeze. A pleasant day but feeling cooler with any breeze. A pleasantly cool evening with temperatures in the 50s. Overnight lows in the mid 30s. Patchy frost and a few areas of freeze possible, mainly at the base of any terrain.

TUESDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s. Patchy frost for the morning. A pleasant day with highs in the low to mid 60s and plenty of sunshine. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Another chilly start with temperatures into the 40s and plenty of sunshine. Mainly sunny for the day and mild with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

