Woodstock-based animal welfare nonprofit visits RHSPCA

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In November of 2022, WHSV introduced you to Cara Achterberg a cofounder of the Woodstock-based animal welfare nonprofit, ‘Who Will Let the Dogs Out?’ (WWLTDO).

Achterberg and her cofounder, friend, and photographer Nancy Slattery travel around the country visiting animal shelters, particularly in the southeast. So far the organization has visited 12 states and over 120 shelters.

“Our mission is to raise awareness and resources for shelter dogs and the heroes who fight for them. And there’s so many of them as we travel around the country and this one’s in my backyard,” Achterberg said.

WWLTDO visited the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA to learn more about shelter operations and hear stories of the staff, volunteers, and animals.

“We believe if people know the story that they will help that they will get involved and that we can fix this struggle of too many unwanted animals in this country,” Achterberg said.

The RHSPCA currently has 313 cats and 130 dogs in their care. Achterberg said as she and Slattery continue their tour each shelter is different than the last.

“From dog pounds in some of the southern states like Tennessee and Georgia, which are truly dog pounds, there’s no one there, and the dogs are held in a facility for their stray-hold period and then euthanized. And, it’s hard to believe it still goes on in this country but it does and then there are places like Rockingham where they’ve really turned it around and changed the story here through great leadership and a community that cares and is involved,” Achterberg said.

During each stop the nonprofit gathers ideas from each shelter they visit, whether it be new ways to foster animals, fundraising, shelter enrichment, or ways to gather volunteers. They then compile and share them through books, their website, and their social media.

Achterberg said by doing this, she hopes to take one step closer to a solution for overcrowding at animal shelters.

“I’m frustrated that we haven’t solved this crisis because it’s so fixable, it’s really not that hard, but it’s going to take everybody,” Achterberg said.

