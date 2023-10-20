Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Woodstock-based animal welfare nonprofit visits RHSPCA

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In November of 2022, WHSV introduced you to Cara Achterberg a cofounder of the Woodstock-based animal welfare nonprofit, ‘Who Will Let the Dogs Out?’ (WWLTDO).

Achterberg and her cofounder, friend, and photographer Nancy Slattery travel around the country visiting animal shelters, particularly in the southeast. So far the organization has visited 12 states and over 120 shelters.

“Our mission is to raise awareness and resources for shelter dogs and the heroes who fight for them. And there’s so many of them as we travel around the country and this one’s in my backyard,” Achterberg said.

WWLTDO visited the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA to learn more about shelter operations and hear stories of the staff, volunteers, and animals.

“We believe if people know the story that they will help that they will get involved and that we can fix this struggle of too many unwanted animals in this country,” Achterberg said.

The RHSPCA currently has 313 cats and 130 dogs in their care. Achterberg said as she and Slattery continue their tour each shelter is different than the last.

“From dog pounds in some of the southern states like Tennessee and Georgia, which are truly dog pounds, there’s no one there, and the dogs are held in a facility for their stray-hold period and then euthanized. And, it’s hard to believe it still goes on in this country but it does and then there are places like Rockingham where they’ve really turned it around and changed the story here through great leadership and a community that cares and is involved,” Achterberg said.

During each stop the nonprofit gathers ideas from each shelter they visit, whether it be new ways to foster animals, fundraising, shelter enrichment, or ways to gather volunteers. They then compile and share them through books, their website, and their social media.

Achterberg said by doing this, she hopes to take one step closer to a solution for overcrowding at animal shelters.

“I’m frustrated that we haven’t solved this crisis because it’s so fixable, it’s really not that hard, but it’s going to take everybody,” Achterberg said.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel was 20 years old and a mother of three. She would’ve turned 40 on Oct. 6 of this year....
Family of Rachel Good still hoping for justice 20 years after her disappearance
As tears fell, happy memories flooded the circle of family and friends, keeping Rachel’s memory...
Vigil held Wednesday for Rachel Good at last place friends and family saw her
James Madison running back Ty Son Lawton with the carry during a football game against South...
NCAA denies Virginia Attorney General’s request to reconsider JMU transition waiver
The Augusta County Sheriff’s office is warning the community about a recent phone scam trend.
Augusta County Sheriff warns of phone scammers impersonating officers
Staunton Police Department announces arrests after online solicitation investigation

Latest News

Dry summer cut down on ragweed pollen, but could be stirred up with fall cleaning
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a budget deal in September that includes tax rebates.
Youngkin says one-time tax rebates will start going out soon
Fallen Abingdon firefighter Cameron Craig
Abingdon firefighter killed in fire truck crash
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Weekend front, limited rainfall