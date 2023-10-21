AARP offers tips on planning for retirement

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV- According to AARP, people are thinking more about retirement now than in previous years.

“People are seeing that prices are going to go up and we see survey after survey showing that people are much more stressed about whether or not they are going to have sufficient income in the future,” said David John, Senior Policy Advisor with AARP.

John said if you are feeling stressed about your retirement plan it is better to act now and get started on one, if you haven’t already.

“People see discussions about social security and its future and they start to be concerned about that, so there are a lot of different factors going in, but I think one of the biggest ones we have touched on is inflation and economic uncertainty,” said John.

While it is important to start saving for retirement as soon as you enter the workforce, John said it is never too late to start saving.

“Even if you are approaching retirement, having some retirement savings is better than having no retirement savings,” said John.

John said there are some common stressors and questions people have when they come to AARP.

“When do I start and what do I do. Well when do I file for social security, how do I understand that? We have plenty of resources on the AARP website that people can use to find the information that they need,” said John.

John said a good resource in the commonwealth, is called RetirePathVA.

“To get started all you need is your social security number, your date of birth and your residential address and you can get started today,” said John.

John said the earlier you start the less you will need to save because it will build up over time.

