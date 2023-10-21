Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Deputies find 5-year-old twins dead after recovering body of mother who had jumped from bridge

A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their mother died by suicide. (WESH, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — Deputies in central Florida investigating a woman who had jumped to her death into a lake from a highway bridge later found her 5-year-old twins dead at her home, authorities said Friday.

Deputies were called to a highway bridge in Seminole County, Florida, a suburb of Orlando, Friday morning after motorists witnessed the 31-year-old woman exiting the passenger side of a car and jumping into the lake below.

The woman was pronounced dead after her body was pulled from the water with the help of nearby boaters, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies went to the woman’s house after learning her identity and that she had 5-year-old twins who weren’t in the car. At the home in Sanford, Florida, deputies found the twins dead.

A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their...
A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their mother died by suicide.

“The manner of death for the twins is unknown at this time, with no apparent signs of trauma, and is pending autopsy results,” the sheriff’s office said.

No further details were released Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic earthquake graphic.
Earthquake reported near North Carolina, Virginia border
Additional charges are pending as the investigation remains active and ongoing.
Two arrested on drug charges in Harrisonburg
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a budget deal in September that includes tax rebates.
Youngkin says one-time tax rebates will start going out soon
Staunton Police Department focuses on mental and physical well-being of their staff.
Staunton Police Department task force arrested 16 men for online solicitation
Nurse administering care to patient
National nursing shortage affects local retirement communities

Latest News

Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, was found with apparent gunshot wounds outside his...
Maryland judge targeted, killed after child custody ruling
A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their...
Mother kills herself, twins found dead in home
Marian Ziemba began doing arts and crafts to cope with the impact the disease has had on her...
Mother of two breast cancer survivors raises money at brewery event
In this undated photo provided by Rabbi Meir Hecht on behalf of the Raanan family is Judith...
Father of freed American teen hostage Natalie Raanan says she’s ‘doing very good’