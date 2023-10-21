“It’s a really good football program.” JMU earns praise from Sun Belt commissioner

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After week seven, James Madison is one of only 11 FBS programs to be unbeaten.

The Dukes improved to 7-0 after Thursday’s 11-point win over Marshall. Even if the Dukes will be ineligible for post season play in 2023, it’s safe to say they have earned attention and praise from Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill.

Gill has seen the Dukes in action on three occasions this fall and he spoke to the media during halftime on Thursday.

“It’s a really good football program,” said Gill. “Their defense is stout and they have a lot of resilience. They’re really good athletes and really well coached.”

The Dukes return to the field on Saturday when they host Old Dominion at 8 p.m. live on ESPNU.

