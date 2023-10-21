‘It’s a tough situation.’ Sun Belt Commissioner talks JMU football’s postseason eligibility

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (WHSV) - As the James Madison football team continues to stockpile wins, the attention surrounding the program’s postseason status continues to mount.

NCAA President Charlie Baker recently replied to Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ letter that was sent Oct. 4. Miyares asked the NCAA to reconsider their decision to uphold JMU’s transition from FCS to FBS.

NCAA rules require schools to undergo a two-year transition period when moving from FCS to FBS. JMU appealed the decision, asking their transition be shortened to one season.

Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill has seen first hand the success JMU has experienced in 2023. Gill has been in attendance for three JMU games: at Virginia, home against Georgia Southern, and at Marshall.

Gill was asked specifically about the rejection letter the NCAA sent to Miyares.

“I think it’s a tough situation. JMU’s a great football program. They’re having a great season,” said Gill. “It would be outstanding if they were eligible for the NCAA Postseason but we understand what the transition rules are. That’s the one the folks have to live by.”

Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill was in attendance Thursday night in Huntington.



He was asked specifically about the NCAA rejecting AG Jason Miyares' letter re: JMU postseason eligibility. pic.twitter.com/7zXMILjOUd — Jarvis Haren (@jarvisharen) October 21, 2023

When speaking to the media Thursday night at Marshall, Gill mentioned how he’s very impressed with JMU.

“I certainly understand where the NCAA is coming from. I certainly feel for JMU, those students and coaches that put so much into it because having access to the postseason would be a great reward,” said Gill. “They’re doing some really special things this season.”

Gill was asked if the Sun Belt Conference’s decision to expand to 14 teams was made with the expectation JMU’s waiver would be granted. Gill says JMU was accepted based on the long term gains for the conference and not the short term.

While the Sun Belt Commissioner says JMU’s postseason ineligibility is a frustrating situation, he looks forward to what is to come for the program.

“In a conference you want everyone to be eligible for everything. You don’t want anything withheld from anyone. There is some frustration,” said Gill. “It would be nice for them to be eligible for the NCAA postseason. The reality is, you certainly understand why these rules are in place. As all NCAA members, we’ll certainly abide by. We look forward to next year when things will be different.”

