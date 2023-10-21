Mother of two breast cancer survivors raises money at brewery event

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Community members came to Brothers Craft Brewing to support We R Tickled Pink, a Harrisonburg-based nonprofit.

Each month, the brewery hosts its Casks for a Cause event to highlight a different cause. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, October’s event partnered with We R Tickled Pink. The nonprofit’s owner, Marian Ziemba, has a personal connection to the disease.

Twenty years ago, Ziemba’s sister died from breast cancer, and both of Ziemba’s daughters are survivors of the disease.

“Devastating as it was when my sister was diagnosed, there is absolutely nothing like it to have your daughter diagnosed,” said Ziemba, “She is a ten-year survivor as of this month. Ten-year survivor as of this month! We are so excited about this.”

Ziemba said she began doing arts and crafts to cope with the impact breast cancer has had on her family. She has since used her hobby to create We R Tickled Pink, selling handmade crafts to support breast cancer awareness.

“I make all the crafts,” Ziemba said, “I donate all the material, all my time and everything we make to The Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation, in memory of my sister, Carol Thomas, and in support of my survivor daughters, Lisa and Christy.”

At the event, guests could purchase Ziemba’s handmade crafts and participate in a silent auction. James Madison University also contributed to the cause, providing prizes for the auction and guests appearances from the cheerleading squad and mascot. Josh Harold, tap manager of Brothers Craft Brewing, said October’s Cask for a Cause event had something for everybody.

“That’s how we like to see our casks for cause, with a lot of different ways to fundraise for families to come out and enjoy,” said Harold, “Even if you’re not into craft beer, we have music tonight, we have a lot of good things going on, like the Duke dog being out here. Part of what we like to do as a brewery is be very family friendly.”

Ziemba said she felt overwhelming support from the community. One out of every eight women will receive a breast cancer diagnosis in her lifetime. With these statistics in mind, she believed shared experiences brought people together.

“Everyone’s been touched in some way,” said Ziemba, “I think one of the most important things we do is we talk to people about breast cancer, and people are able to say: ‘I have a friend, I have a relative: my mom, myself, whatever it may be,’ and they’re able to talk with me about it. We’re able to share stories.”

