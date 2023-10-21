Cream of the Crop
Rockingham Insurance Top 3 Nominees: Week 9

EndZone Top 3 Nominees presented by Rockingham Insurance
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Another week of high school football has come and gone, which means it’s time for another round of Top 3 Nominees presented by Rockingham Insurance.

Staunton Big Hit Forces Fumble

Staunton’s Levi Rodriquez has a big hit to force a fumble.

Strasburg Catch

Brayden Hough airs it out to Brady Knight who has a diving catch. The play goes for 29 yards.

Staunton TD Run

Staunton’s Braylin Fields stiff arms Buffalo Gap’s defense for an 18-yard touchdown.

Vote for your top play and see the results on Monday, October 23.

