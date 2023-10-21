Small, privately-owned plane nearly crashes into home

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A small privately-owned plane over Hanover County crash landed into a yard near the airport, just feet from someone’s garage on Saturday afternoon.

“The aircraft appears to have struck a tree,” said Caleb Wilson, the captain for Hanover County Fire & EMS and the public information officer.

When crews got to the scene, they were grateful the damage wasn’t anything serious.

“(It was) on its wheels with all the occupants out and moderate damage to a wing,” said Wilson.

The Cessna landed near a home next to the Hanover County Municipal Airport. The people who live there didn’t want to be on camera, but say they heard the crash before they realized the plane had crashed on their lawn.

According to Virginia State Police, there were a total of four people in the plane - an instructor pilot, a student pilot and two other passengers..

“Everybody is okay, they all denied injury and they also all denied any type of evaluation and transportation,” Wilson said.

The report explains that when they were flying back to the county airport, the pilot realized they weren’t going to make it to the airstrip.

Police said the pilot intended to land in an open field, but the plane’s wings hit several trees on the way down.

