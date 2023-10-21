Cream of the Crop
Staunton pharmacy keeps phenylephrine products on shelves

Sudafed
Sudafed(KCBD)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - CVS says it is removing some over-the-counter allergy and cold medicines from their shelves, after a recent report from the FDA showed that phenylephrine was ineffective when taken orally, according to CNN.

Matt Garner, owner and Pharmacist at Honest RX in Staunton, said that this is not new information to Pharmacists that phenylephrine was not an effective decongestant.

Garner said while phenylephrine can raise blood pressure, you don’t see that with the dosage used in over-the-counter cold and cough medications.

“The primary concern from the report is that is just does not work very well,” said Garner.

You should speak with your pharmacist to find out the best medication that works for you and the symptoms you are experiencing, said Garner.

”When patients come in looking for an over-the-counter solution whether they are stuffy or they have a runny nose or it is part of a broader illness. We make recommendations based on the whole picture of the patient,” said Garner.

Garner said if a patient is taking phenylephrine for seasonal allergies and the main symptom is itchy eyes and a cough, then a decongestant would be ineffective.

“I have not recommended phenylephrine products to most of my patients, because Pharmacists have known that this ingredient is not effective,” said Garner.

Garner said they are keeping phenylephrine products on the shelves as long as there is still a demand for it. He added if it is still on the market and patients want it then they will have it at the pharmacy.

“We will make the decision based on demand, and if our patients feel like it works for them,” said Garner.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

