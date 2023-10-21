Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Tax free holiday returns this weekend

(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia lawmakers chose not to extend the Virginia tax free holiday weekend earlier this year.

In August, many families preparing for back to school went without the break.

However, this weekend the sales tax holiday has returned.

Friday through Sunday, businesses across the Commonwealth will be charging “as is” pricing on select items.

The tax free weekend extends to in-store and on-line shopping.

Qualifying items in the tax free weekend include school supplies, clothing and foot wear, hurricane, winter and emergency preparedness products and certain ENERGY STAR and WaterSense products.

This includes products purchased for non-commercial home or personal use.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel was 20 years old and a mother of three. She would’ve turned 40 on Oct. 6 of this year....
Family of Rachel Good still hoping for justice 20 years after her disappearance
As tears fell, happy memories flooded the circle of family and friends, keeping Rachel’s memory...
Vigil held Wednesday for Rachel Good at last place friends and family saw her
Additional charges are pending as the investigation remains active and ongoing.
Two arrested on drug charges in Harrisonburg
Generic earthquake graphic.
Earthquake reported near North Carolina, Virginia border
James Madison running back Ty Son Lawton with the carry during a football game against South...
NCAA denies Virginia Attorney General’s request to reconsider JMU transition waiver

Latest News

Julia Hensley, planner II for Augusta County Community Development, said public input can help...
Augusta County seeks public input for comprehensive plan
Organizers say the progress is giving them confidence moving forward.
Affordable housing project underway on Suter Street
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Weekend front, limited rainfall
Generic picture of hands.
AARP offers tips on planning for retirement