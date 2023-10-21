Tax free holiday returns this weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia lawmakers chose not to extend the Virginia tax free holiday weekend earlier this year.

In August, many families preparing for back to school went without the break.

However, this weekend the sales tax holiday has returned.

Friday through Sunday, businesses across the Commonwealth will be charging “as is” pricing on select items.

The tax free weekend extends to in-store and on-line shopping.

Qualifying items in the tax free weekend include school supplies, clothing and foot wear, hurricane, winter and emergency preparedness products and certain ENERGY STAR and WaterSense products.

This includes products purchased for non-commercial home or personal use.

