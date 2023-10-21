Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Tesla recalls thousands of vehicles over brake fluid safety issue

FILE - The Tesla company logo is shown at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. Feb. 2, 2020.
FILE - The Tesla company logo is shown at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. Feb. 2, 2020.(David Zalubowski | AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tesla is recalling tens of thousands of its newer-model vehicles due to a potential brake fluid safety issue.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall affects nearly 55,000 of the Model X vehicles from 2021 to 2023.

The vehicle can fail to detect low brake fluid and will not display a warning light. The agency says that as a result, the vehicle could have reduced braking performance.

That could increase the risk of crashing.

Tesla has released a software update free of charge to correct the issue.

Owners of the affected vehicles will be notified in the mail beginning Dec. 12.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic earthquake graphic.
Earthquake reported near North Carolina, Virginia border
Additional charges are pending as the investigation remains active and ongoing.
Two arrested on drug charges in Harrisonburg
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a budget deal in September that includes tax rebates.
Youngkin says one-time tax rebates will start going out soon
Staunton Police Department focuses on mental and physical well-being of their staff.
Staunton Police Department task force arrested 16 men for online solicitation
Nurse administering care to patient
National nursing shortage affects local retirement communities

Latest News

Palestinians walk by the buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment on al-Zahra, on the...
Military spokesman says Israel plans to increase strikes on Gaza
Authorities in Washington County, Maryland, have named Pedro Argote as the suspect in the death...
Reward offered for suspect wanted in fatal shooting of Maryland judge
A school bus driver in Dallas, Texas saved the life of a student who had started choking on the...
School bus driver helps save choking student’s life
A school bus driver in Dallas, Texas saved the life of a student who had started choking on the...
School bus driver helps save choking student’s life