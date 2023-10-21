Virginia’s 34th District House of Delegates race preview

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Longtime Harrisonburg and Rockingham County Delegate Tony Wilt is up for reelection on Nov. 3. The Republican is seeking his seventh term in the Virginia House of Delegates, but his first as the representative of the 34th District following redistricting. Wilt is being challenged by Democrat Esther Nizer, a former JMU Technology Trainer and the former President of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham NAACP.

WHSV spoke with both candidates about their platforms, the newly drawn district, and the biggest issues in the race.

“My campaign and I, we’ve spent quite a bit of time in that new part of the district which is kind of East of Harrisonburg further on down through Pineville, around Elkton, and backup through McGaheysville,” said Delegate Wilt.

The newly drawn district lines encouraged Esther Nizer to run as her hometown of Elkton now falls into the district.

“When I saw the district I realized that the district has mirrored my life and I thought ‘You know what I should help give people a choice’ and so that’s one of the main reasons I decided to run was to give folks a choice for this election,” said Nizer.

Both candidates shared what they believe to be the biggest issue currently facing the Harrisonburg-Rockingham area.

“It’s the cost to live, I mean it’s really hitting folks hard. That’s a thing that I hear constantly is just the cost of living, you name it from fuel to electricity to all the other things, food is a big one. Folks are really struggling to make ends meet,” said Wilt.

Nizer said one thing she has a lot of concerns about is the lack of transit options.

“What I’m hearing now locally has been transportation. If you live in the city with all the conveniences but you work in the county how do you get there? There’s no public transportation. If you’re in the county and you need to get in the city how do you get there?” said Nizer.

Both candidates also shared some of their top priorities if elected. For Wilt one of the biggest goals is continuing to work on education to make up for learning loss during the COVID pandemic.

“That’s a priority, I’ve done a few things in the past couple of years to help our school counselors or school psychologists, bring more of them on board to help our students deal with the learning loss and some of the trauma of being taken out of school and so forth,” said Wilt.

Wilt said he also wants to continue his focus on the environment.

“I’ve had some good success on that, balancing taking care of the environment but also not stifling agriculture and business and so forth. I think I’ve done a pretty good job in balancing that and I want to continue to focus on that,” he said.

Another key priority for Wilt is to continue working to make Virginia’s communities more safe and secure.

“I was fortunate enough to Sheppard through Operation Ceasefire at the state level with bi-partisan support there. Originally when it was passed we had $5 million allocated, well folks have determined that it was important enough that $15 million was allocated,” said Wilt. “That money goes back to our community and it’s a collected effort with law enforcement, our community, some entities there that can work together to help folks choose a better life than going in the way of crime.”

Esther Nizer said making sure schools are properly funded is a big priority for her. She also hopes to improve broadband connection and childcare options in the area.

“I live deep in the country and I’ll be on Zoom meetings and I’ll get ‘your internet is unstable’ so broadband is important. Cell service, oftentimes if I’m on my phone I have to go outside to keep that connectivity, so that’s something that I’m hearing,” said Nizer. “The third thing I’ve been hearing a lot has been childcare. I’ve taken a tour of a couple of local businesses and they have waiting lists, one lady said for every age group she has 30 on the waitlist. When folks are being told ‘The moment you’re pregnant go ahead and get your name on the list’ that says something about our childcare.”

Nizer said if elected one of her first priorities would be to build relationships in Richmond.

“The main thing for me at that point will be to get there, get connected, and start talking to folks about how we can get some things done. What we need in District 34 will be needed in other districts so we can kind of combine our resources to get the services that our communities need,” she said.

Nizer said she has been active in the community her entire life and has built many strong relationships with local organizations. WHSV asked her what voters will get should they choose to send her to Richmond.

“They will get someone that will tell the truth, they will get someone who will listen, and they will get someone that will have difficult conversations. There comes a time when we have to sit at the table with folks we don’t agree with so that we can get things done because that’s bigger than who I am or who the other person is,” she said.

Meanwhile, Wilt touted his reputation in Richmond as someone who is willing to work across the political aisle to get things done.

“I’ll take you toe to toe on the issues, as it should be, because when we do that in the legislative process that’s what the citizens benefit from. We take a particular issue, we parse it out, we pick it apart, we do what we need to do, we massage it, we rip it apart, whatever it takes to come out with the best product for our citizens,” he said. “In this arena, it doesn’t do any good to really attack and bad mouth the other side so to speak. It’s hard to get things done when you’ve drawn that line and pushed people away so I like to work together with whomever to come out with the best product for our citizens.”

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

