By Peri Sheinin
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Eagles dismantle Averett, improve to 3-1 in ODAC play

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater football powered past Averett 53-24 on Saturday.

The Eagles improve to 5-2 overall, including a 3-1 mark in ODAC play. Bridgewater quarterback Jaicere Bateman went 13-of-26 for 170 yards. The Eagles’ rushing attack was led by Kennedy Fauntleroy who had 16 carries for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

Bridgewater is back in action on Saturday when the Eagles host Ferrum at 2 p.m. at Jopson Field.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

