Elkton Autumn Days Festival supports town improvements

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Elkton held its 38th annual Elkton Autumn Days Festival on Saturday, October 21st.

The two-day festival is one of the largest event for the town, and proceeds fund improvements throughout Elkton. Many residents say the town did not have adequate infrastructure over the years., but the present community has noticed positive changes.

“I heard all those stories as I moved here, but I haven’t found that to be the case,” said resident Richard Carr, “I think the primary reason is we’re having such a new population. We have a wide speck of people who don’t bring any baggage with them — so we’re starting a whole new community of folks that don’t have those memories and don’t have those issues.”

Many applaud the elected officials who pushed for changes to benefit residents and boost tourism. Recent improvements have attracted more businesses and people.

“We’ve been able to build a wonderful streamer plant where the process of redoing our water system,” said Carr, “Our roads are being patched up and we have sidewalks now to walk on and all kinds of things that make the quality here much better.”

Carr says people have moved into Elkton from places like Harrisonburg and Northern Virginia.

