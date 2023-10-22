JMU ranked in Top 25 in both major FBS polls

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time in program history, James Madison is ranked inside the Top 25 in both major FBS polls.

The Dukes came in at No. 25 in both the AP Top 25 and US LBM Coaches Poll. The Dukes appear in the AP Top 25 for the second time since last season, when JMU earned its first-ever AP nod after starting the 2022 fall with a 5-0 record.

This season, the 7-0 Dukes own the best record in the history of teams transitioning from the FCS to the FBS. James Madison returns to the field on Saturday at 8 p.m. when the Dukes host Old Dominion at Bridgeforth Stadium.

