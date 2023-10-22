Cream of the Crop
RMH Foundation hosts 21st annual 5K Race to Beat Breast Cancer

By Cora Dickey
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The RMH Foundation held its 21st annual Race to Beat Breast Cancer, a 5k run raising money to provide patients with free mammograms.

“For some individuals and patients in our community who lack insurance or don’t have the ability to afford a mammogram, that’s where the support from the community really comes into,” said Benjamin Craig, RMH Foundation director of annual giving, “Everyone in the community has access to diagnosis and treatment.”

The Sentara RMH Foundation honored breast cancer survivors with scarves. Breast cancer survivor Susan Huyard said running the race affects her differently after winning her battle.

“Just to be able to be here and be alive and be able to run means a lot,” said Huyard, “I was here with all my coworkers. to To be here with my friends and my loved ones just means a lot.”

The annual 5K race helps the Sentara RMH Foundation promote health and well-being.

“This year we had a little over 500 race participants,” said Craig. “Those that either ran or walked here today, along with the many sponsorships from local businesses, will be able to provide probably over 300 or more mammograms.”

Providers and breast cancer survivors believe support and encouragement can motivate patients

“Support is what gets you through the diagnosis,” said Huyard, “Even for those who may have lost family members to breast cancer, the support of the community, like we have here, is what helps people get through it.”

