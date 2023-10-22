Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Search for suspect in fatal shooting of Maryland judge continues for a fourth day

Police responded to a shooting in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Thursday night.
Police responded to a shooting in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Thursday night.(Source: WJLA/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A manhunt for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Maryland judge continued for a fourth day Sunday as authorities completed their search of an area where the suspect’s SUV was found.

Officials said Pedro Argote, 49, is suspected of gunning down Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson in his driveway on Thursday, hours after Wilkinson ruled against him in a divorce case.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that the silver Mercedes SUV that Argote was believed to be driving was found in a wooded area in Williamsport, about eight miles (13 kilometers) southwest of Hagerstown, where the judge was shot. On Sunday, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that authorities have concluded their search of the Williamsport area.

Authorities in Washington County, Maryland, have named Pedro Argote as the suspect in the death...
Authorities in Washington County, Maryland, have named Pedro Argote as the suspect in the death of Circuit County Judge Andrew Wilkinson.(Washington County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)

“No further information indicates that Argote is still in the immediate area,” the sheriff’s office said. It urged anyone with information on Argote’s whereabouts to contact authorities.

Wilkinson, 52, was shot the same day he awarded custody of Argote’s children to his wife. Washington County Sheriff Brian Albert said it was a “targeted attack.”

Albert said local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are participating in the search for Argote. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Argote’s arrest.

The Marshals Service said Argote has ties to multiple areas outside of Maryland, including Brooklyn and Long Island, New York; Tampa and Clearwater, Florida; Columbus, Indiana; and North Carolina.

Judges across the U.S. have been the target of threats and occasional violence in recent years. President Joe Biden last year signed a bill to give around-the-clock security protection to the families of Supreme Court justices after the leak of a draft court opinion overturning the Roe v. Wade abortion-rights decision, which prompted protests outside the homes of conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staunton Police Department focuses on mental and physical well-being of their staff.
Staunton Police Department task force arrested 16 men for online solicitation
Generic earthquake graphic.
Earthquake reported near North Carolina, Virginia border
Additional charges are pending as the investigation remains active and ongoing.
Two arrested on drug charges in Harrisonburg
Marian Ziemba began doing arts and crafts to cope with the impact the disease has had on her...
Mother of two breast cancer survivors raises money at brewery event
Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill on the sideline for James Madison's football game...
‘It’s a tough situation.’ Sun Belt Commissioner talks JMU football’s postseason eligibility

Latest News

Metro Police Chief John Drake's "estranged son" John C. Drake Jr.
Nashville police chief’s son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers
Employees cover the windows of a souvenirs store with wood in preparation for the arrival of...
Norma downgraded to a tropical storm in Mexico as Hurricane Tammy leaves Barbuda
Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo...
No evidence of hate crime, police say as slain Detroit synagogue president mourned as devoted leader
A man was found after he spent three days down an embankment following a motorcycle crash.
Man found alive in embankment days after motorcycle crash