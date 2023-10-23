5 injured, 48 displaced after 2-alarm apartment fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly 50 people were displaced after firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Chesterfield late Sunday.

Crews were called to the Colonial Village at Waterford apartments on Pavilion Place around 11 p.m. and found heavy smoke and fire coming from a three-story building.

Chesterfield Fire & EMS is currently working a 2-alarm apartment fire in the 2800 block of Pavilion Pl. Media coming up scene is asked to stage near the clubhouse @cbs6 @NBC12 @8NEWS @RTDNEWS pic.twitter.com/F5ml7If7qS — Chesterfield Fire & Emergency Medical Services (@CFEMSVa) October 23, 2023

Crews on the scene say several people were stranded on their balconies and had to be rescued.

Four people, including one firefighter, were treated for burns.

A total of 12 apartments were impacted by the fire, which displaced 48 people.

The Red Cross is now assisting those families.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

