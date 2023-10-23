Cream of the Crop
5 injured, 48 displaced after 2-alarm apartment fire

Crews say several people were stranded on their balconies
The Red Cross is assisting all of the residents who were displaced.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 1:42 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly 50 people were displaced after firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Chesterfield late Sunday.

Crews were called to the Colonial Village at Waterford apartments on Pavilion Place around 11 p.m. and found heavy smoke and fire coming from a three-story building.

Crews on the scene say several people were stranded on their balconies and had to be rescued.

Four people, including one firefighter, were treated for burns.

A total of 12 apartments were impacted by the fire, which displaced 48 people.

The Red Cross is now assisting those families.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

