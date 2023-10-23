Cream of the Crop
Guns to Gardens movement arrives in Harrisonburg

Guns to Garden event arrives in Harrisonburg
By Cora Dickey
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Every Guns to Gardens event takes unwanted guns to be dismantled and molded into garden tools or art pieces; on Sunday, October 22nd, the event arrived in Harrisonburg.

Guns to Gardens was held at at Trinity Presbyterian Church in collaboration with Community Mennonite Church, Shalom Mennonite Congregation and Park View Mennonite Church.

According to the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence, guns kill 92 Americans every day.

“We’re following scripture turning storage into plowshares,” said planning committee member Richard Orem, “We are frustrated with the lack of action of trying to pass policies, so this is a symbolic act to eliminate a few firearms that could possibly do harm.”

The planning committee gathered the following statistics:

  • Over 43,000 Americans die every year from gun violence.
  • Approximately 60 percent of gun deaths are from suicide, followed by homicide, family violence, and accidents
  • Gun violence is the single greatest cause of death among children and teenagers in the United States

Orem hopes the Guns to Garden event leads to similar events for residents to surrender firearms.

