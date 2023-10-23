JMU field hockey falls to Old Dominion 3-0

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison field hockey fell to Old Dominion 3-0 on Sunday.

The Dukes drop to 3-11 overall. Old Dominion took 17 shots while holding JMU to only one shot. JMU junior goalkeeper Katie Fricke had seven saves while senior Brandelynn Heinbaugh had four saves.

James Madison is back in action on Tuesday when the Dukes host UVA at 5 p.m. at the JMU Field Hockey Complex. This game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

