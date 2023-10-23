JMU women’s soccer falls to Georgia Southern, drops first Sun Belt game of 2023

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison women’s soccer fell to Georgia Southern 2-1 on Sunday.

The Dukes came up short in their first Sun Belt game of the season, falling to 6-3-8 and 3-1-5 in the Sun Belt. JMU junior Amanda Attanasi scored the lone goal for the Dukes. On defense, senior Haley Stoup made two saves while redshirt senior goalkeeper Alexandra Blom made one save for the purple and gold.

The Dukes return to the pitch on Thursday when they host Coastal Carolina at 7 p.m. at Sentara Park. This game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

