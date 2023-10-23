Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Staunton cartoonist ‘living the dream’, publishing his own graphic novels

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Ryan Brosmer said from a young age he would look forward to opening newspapers like the Washington Post specifically for the comics, now he is publishing his own.

“I like to say I’ve been drawing comics my whole life, except for a small break between the ages of 10 and 32,” Brosmer said.

Brosmer said when COVID-19 hit in 2020, it allowed him to get back to a hobby he loved, drawing cartoons.

“Doodling, sketching, it was something to do at night to keep me busy after I was done with work. I didn’t really have anywhere to go, so I started posting some on Instagram and got a got a good response and saw people that were putting out comics and just kinda realized maybe I could do this myself,” Brosmer said.

During this time, Brosmer said he found his creative style.

“I draw everything by hand, color everything digitally. And kinda learned as I went along, and before I knew it I had my first comic book out,” Brosmer said.

Three years later, he is releasing his biggest work yet, ‘Doggy and Dew: Swap Meet and Other Stories’, a 92-page graphic novel partially inspired by a special member of his household.

“It features two characters I’ve created called Doggy and Dew. Doggy is loosely based on Artemis and my experiences as a dog owner. It is an all-ages story about these two characters who get into misadventures but always get back together with the help of new friends and adventures along the way,” Brosmer said.

Although Brosmer is now selling the graphic novels he hopes anyone who reads any of his work finds the kid in themselves and just has fun.

“Just gratifying seeing the smiles on peoples’ faces especially kids when they get the book in their hands and their parents tell me how much they loved it. I remember that feeling as a kid when I would find a book like that and to be able to give somebody that same feeling is truly amazing,” Brosmer said.

Brosmer will be having a book signing for his new release on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 12 p.m. at Secret Lair Comics in Harrisonburg. You can see more of Brosmer’s work here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

October 15, 2023
Another earthquake confirmed in Augusta County
Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill on the sideline for James Madison's football game...
‘It’s a tough situation.’ Sun Belt Commissioner talks JMU football’s postseason eligibility
The town of Elkton held its 38th annual Elkton Autumn Days Festival on Saturday, October 21st.
Elkton Autumn Days Festival supports town improvements
Staunton Police Department focuses on mental and physical well-being of their staff.
Staunton Police Department task force arrested 16 men for online solicitation
Additional charges are pending as the investigation remains active and ongoing.
Two arrested on drug charges in Harrisonburg

Latest News

October 15, 2023
Another earthquake confirmed in Augusta County
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Warm and dry week ahead
Kids standing in hallway.
Staunton counselor gives insight into when children may need mental health screenings
Firefighters battle a 2-alarm fire at a Chesterfield apartment complex.
5 injured, 48 displaced after 2-alarm apartment fire