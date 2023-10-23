Staunton counselor gives insight into when children may need mental health screenings

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - October is Depression and Mental Health Screening Month and as they days get shorter during the fall season, many people of all ages struggle with Seasonal Affective Disorder.

But what signs indicate a child may need help from a professional? Staunton Counselor Dustin Wright, Ed.S, LPC said there are different strategies when it comes to screening young people.

“A child’s screening isn’t always as cut and dry as we might think. They’re still developing right in front of our eyes so because of that symptoms can manifest differently than what we might expect as a traditional presentation or what we might expect from what we see in adults,” Wright said.

Wright said some of the traditional signs of depression children can exhibit include talks of feeling helpless or hopeless and not finding pleasure in regular activities. He added other signs of emotional stress can include extreme temper tantrums and drastic attempts to gain attention.

“The main thing that I like to encourage parents or adult caregivers is just to observe. If we notice a change in the child’s behavior high or low is to seek consultation,” Wright said.

Wright says for older children and teenagers, caregivers should make note of any changes in their online activity like their search history or posts.

There are multiple mental health resources around the Shenandoah Valley including Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board, Valley Community Services Board, Sentara Behavioral Health, Augusta Health Behavioral Health Services, and private counseling offices.

If you are in need of help immediately you are encouraged to call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

