Warm and dry week ahead

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and quite cold with temperatures in the 30s with lingering frost or freeze. Warming slowly during early the morning to the upper 40s. Plenty of sunshine for the day and mild with afternoon. Warming fast by noon into the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s. A cool evening with temperatures quickly dropping into the 40s after sunset. Another very cold night ahead with overnight lows into the upper 20s to low 30s and more frost / freeze concerns with clear skies and no wind or breeze. Bring sensitive plant indoors.

TUESDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 40s. Frost or freeze still likely early. Warming quickly by late morning into the 50s and sunny. A warm day with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and plenty of sunshine. Just a few high thin clouds late day. Cool and clear during the evening with temperatures dropping into the 50s. Cold overnight with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Low spots into the mid 30s and watching for patchy frost.

WEDNESDAY: Another chilly start to the day with temperatures into the 40s and plenty of sunshine. Only a few clouds during the day and mostly sunny for the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s. A few typical warm spots might top out into the upper 70s. Pleasantly mild during the evening with temperatures into the 60s. Partly cloudy overnight with temperatures dropping quickly Overnight lows into the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: A chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 40s and mostly sunny. Plenty of sunshine for the day with a few clouds throughout and very warm by the afternoon. Becoming more partly cloudy but staying dry for the day. Highs in the low to mid 70s. A few typical warm spots may top out towards the upper 70s. A comfortable evening with temperatures in the 60s. Mostly cloudy overnight and chilly with lows dropping into the upper 40s to around 50.

FRIDAY: A cool morning with temperatures rising through the 50s and Partly cloudy. A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Afternoon highs still warm into the low to mid 70s. A pleasant Friday evening with temperatures into the 60s. Partly cloudy overnight with lows into the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: A mild start to the day with temperatures into the 50s and partly cloudy. A mix of sun and clouds for the day. Afternoon highs into the upper 60s to low 70s. A comfortable evening with temperatures into the 60s. Partly cloudy overnight with lows into the low to mid 50s.

