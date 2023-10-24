Rockingham County District 4 Supervisor race preview

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time in 36 years the Bridgewater and Dayton area of Rockingham County will have a new representative on the Board of Supervisors with the retirement of longtime District 4 Supervisors Bill Kyger.

Looking to replace Kyger are Republican Leila Longcor and Independent Jared Cromer. Longcor is a longtime Valley Realtor, a Shenandoah Valley Autism Partnership Board Member, and a member of the Rockingham County Public Schools Special Education Advisory Committee. Cromer is a lifelong county resident who works at a Harrisonburg Auto Dealership and owns a local tree removal business.

WHSV spoke with both candidates about their platforms and what they see as the biggest issues in the race. Both candidates said the issue they’ve heard the most about from voters is growth in the county.

“I just knew in my heart that things were changing and changing at a rapid pace. I have a career in Real Estate and I knew we were all just getting squeezed a little too quickly and a lot of growing pains were happening,” said Leila Longcor. “I was very concerned about our schools and our families. Truthfully the pressure that we have on our farmers for their farmland with very quick rapid development, it’s not who we are, we are a farming community.”

Longcor said the concerns about rapid growth in the county is one of the main reasons she decided to run.

“With District 4 they really are concerned just about losing that sense of community, that we are growing too quickly, that is their biggest concern. For District 4 alone we have Buc-ee’s coming, we have a very huge industrial site that was just approved that took A1 agriculture off the table. They are worried that it is just too much too fast and that their kids won’t get to grow up the way they did,” Longcor said.

Jared Cromer said growth in the county has been something he’s heard a lot about and he feels that it is all about finding the right balance.

“Everyone is worried if we’re growing too fast, some are worried that we’re not growing fast enough. The ones that are worried we’re growing too fast, some want to slow down growth altogether, and then that makes a lot of other people worried that is going to make our economy stagnant in the Valley. So the biggest thing is just balanced growth,” said Cromer.

Cromer said that if elected supervisor he will try to determine what works best on a case-by-case basis when it comes to growth.

“So it’s going to be sort of managing the growth that’s already coming and then making sure that we’re prepared for any new growth and making real good decisions on do we need it, is it appropriate, can we support it? So that’s the biggest thing I think,” he said.

Leila Longcor said one of her biggest goals if elected is to support farmers.

“One of the first things that I want to do is get rid of our machine tax for our farmers. They are at a great disadvantage because we have that so that is one of my top priorities for the first year, to phase that out,” she said.

Longcor also wants to work with Rockingham County Public Schools to help map out the future.

“I want to be the school liaison and I want to work with the school system and our school board and make future plans. We’re going to have to have a new elementary school very quickly within the next couple of years, redistricting has already proven that and we have more developments coming. So I want to be fiscally responsible for that we are already pushing it, we’re going to be $90 million in debt and we have to be very responsible and very methodical with these decisions,” she said.

Jared Cromer said that he and Longcor have a lot of the same values and viewpoints but that he decided to run when he saw that there was only going to be one candidate on the ballot.

“It is a very important race, this seat has been filled for 36 years by the same person, so it’s going to be a definite shift no matter who gets elected. So it’s an important election and a choice was needed,” said Cromer.

Cromer said he feels that Rockingham County is moving in the right direction and if elected supervisor he wants to keep that going.

“My top priority is probably to try to keep the county on the track it’s on right now. It’s a prosperous county, everybody is doing really well, we have a very balanced growth rate as of right now. So keep it balanced and make sure we’re not outgrowing our infrastructure and our school system but make sure we have that growth to keep us prosperous and moving forward so we don’t become stale and stagnant,” he said.

WHSV asked both candidates what they would bring to the board if elected. Longcor said she would bring full transparency and be someone citizens can easily get in touch with.

“I am part of the community and on so many different boards, I’m easy to talk to, to reach, just find me and ask questions,” she said. “I bring a unique experience with all my work with the school system on the special education advisory, the parent council, everything else, I understand the families, and with my business I understand finance and I understand needs and wants,” she said.

Cromer said that if elected he will bring a calming voice of reason to the board.

“I don’t like to rush into anything, I like to think it through, try to get all the answers, and just make informed decisions,” he said. “The way I handle stuff is going to be slow and intricate so that’s what I’m going to bring, and my business experience as well.”

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

