Augusta County residents react, JMU professor gives insight on three earthquakes

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - In the last 10 days, people in Augusta County have experienced three minor earthquakes, all confirmed by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

“You could kind of feel it kind of like bubbling up and there was a noise, with each of them there was a noise,” Lynn Highland, resident of Augusta County said.

The Staunton-Pulaski fault runs through Augusta County, parallel to I-81.

“An earthquake is simply some release of energy that’s built up,” Dr. Eric Pyle, JMU professor of geology and environmental science said. “A stress line, a fracture line in some place, the rocks are squeezed against each other, and they don’t readily move so when they do move, they release that energy as a series of waves.”

After looking at the cluster of earthquakes Dr. Pyle hypothesizes there could be another sub-surface fault near Stuarts Draft.

“Those sorts of kinks are all sort of more or less parallel to the line of earthquakes that we see there so as we got more, we say ‘oh maybe, maybe this is a bit more complex and there’s actually some sort of fault that runs through here or a splay sort of spreading out that energy as much smaller faults,” Dr. Pyle said.

While we’ve been in an extreme drought, Dr. Pyle explains how pulling a lot of water out of wells can also build up stress.

“If you think about it we’ve been in something of a drought for a while and it’s been hot and dry and pumping water out can also cause some subsidence that can cause things to lock together and build up energy that is suddenly released,” Dr. Pyle said.

Dr. Martin Chapman, a geoscience professor at Virginia Tech said sometimes these small clusters of earthquakes happen.

He noted recently in South Carolina and previously in Culpeper there have been similar occurrences.

However, some Augusta County residents are hopeful the third one was the last one.

“It wasn’t like a sonic boom, it wasn’t like ... I don’t know like I said it was just very unique and very unsettling,” Highland said.

