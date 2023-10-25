BRCC hosts annual hunger symposium

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Blue Ridge Community College is hosting its annual hunger symposium this week. The school hosted a forum on fighting hunger, on Wednesday, with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and three local food pantries.

During the forum representatives from the local food pantries talked about the level of food insecurity in the area and volunteer opportunities.

”The need is very great, we saw numbers earlier this year go higher than what we saw during the pandemic and so that’s something I don’t think a lot of people recognize that we are still seeing an increase,” said Sarah Mallan, Community Engagement Coordinator for Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

During the forum at BRCC on Wednesday Mallan was joined by representatives from the Verona Community Food Pantry, Blessed Sacrament Food Pantry, and Hope Distributed. The organizations all talked about their major need for volunteers.

“We are seeing a grain of our volunteers and that got hit during the pandemic as well. So as the need increases we will need more volunteers to support the mission,” said Mallan.

The Organizations also talked about the challenges that people in the community are facing with continued inflation and the challenges they face to help them.

“In general sourcing food has been harder, like we were saying earlier, the same way that you and I are seeing things missing from the shelves we’re also experiencing that on a greater level,” said Mallan.

The goal of the hunger symposium is to raise awareness of food insecurity in the area and to raise funds for Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and its partners.

”Financial support for ourselves and our partner agencies is always needed. At the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank for every dollar raised, we’re able to provide four meals so it really can stretch the impact. But really we just need people to get involved in general,” said Mallan.

You can learn more about how to support local food pantries and food banks here.

