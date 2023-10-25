Christiansburg Police arrest suspect in NC kidnapping and attempted murder

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A North Carolina man has been arrested on multi-state charges, related to kidnapping and attempted murder, after being spotted in Christiansburg.

About 1 a.m. October 24, 2023, Christiansburg Police spotted a vehicle matching the description of that of a North Carolina man wanted for attempted murder and kidnapping. Officers stopped the driver, Fransisco De Jesus Delgado Arevalo, 18, and arrested him. The victim, a 17-year-old girl, was inside the car, according to police, and she was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

“The vehicle shut off the lights and it tried to evade police so our officers attempted to pull over the suspect, at which point there was a crash and police were able to arrest a suspect and also able to help the victim that was in the vehicle against their will,” Christiansburg’s Public Relations Director Christina Edney said.

October 23, officers in High Point, North Carolina responded to a reported kidnapping at a home. A witness told officers the suspect had gone into into the home, forced the victim out with a knife, put her in a vehicle and driven off. Officers determined the victim and suspect knew each other.

High Point officers sent a notice to other agencies in several states to look out for the suspect and his vehicle. Christiansburg Police saw the vehicle the next morning on Riner Road near Life Drive and followed the suspect onto I-81, where officers tried to stop him. The driver instead turned off the lights and kept going, leading to a pursuit involving Christiansburg Police and Virginia State Police. Police say the suspect crashed and he was taken into custody.

Delgado Arevalo is facing several charges in High Point:

Attempted first-degree murder

First-degree kidnapping

First-degree burglary

Assault with a deadly weapon

Communicating threats

In Virginia, the suspect is facing charges including:

19.2-100 Fugitive from Justice

46.2-817 Eluding Police

18.2-371 Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

18.2-429 misuse of 911 system

