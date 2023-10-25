Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Christiansburg Police arrest suspect in NC kidnapping and attempted murder

By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A North Carolina man has been arrested on multi-state charges, related to kidnapping and attempted murder, after being spotted in Christiansburg.

About 1 a.m. October 24, 2023, Christiansburg Police spotted a vehicle matching the description of that of a North Carolina man wanted for attempted murder and kidnapping. Officers stopped the driver, Fransisco De Jesus Delgado Arevalo, 18, and arrested him. The victim, a 17-year-old girl, was inside the car, according to police, and she was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

“The vehicle shut off the lights and it tried to evade police so our officers attempted to pull over the suspect, at which point there was a crash and police were able to arrest a suspect and also able to help the victim that was in the vehicle against their will,” Christiansburg’s Public Relations Director Christina Edney said.

October 23, officers in High Point, North Carolina responded to a reported kidnapping at a home. A witness told officers the suspect had gone into into the home, forced the victim out with a knife, put her in a vehicle and driven off. Officers determined the victim and suspect knew each other.

High Point officers sent a notice to other agencies in several states to look out for the suspect and his vehicle. Christiansburg Police saw the vehicle the next morning on Riner Road near Life Drive and followed the suspect onto I-81, where officers tried to stop him. The driver instead turned off the lights and kept going, leading to a pursuit involving Christiansburg Police and Virginia State Police. Police say the suspect crashed and he was taken into custody.

Delgado Arevalo is facing several charges in High Point:

  • Attempted first-degree murder
  • First-degree kidnapping
  • First-degree burglary
  • Assault with a deadly weapon
  • Communicating threats

In Virginia, the suspect is facing charges including:

  • 19.2-100 Fugitive from Justice
  • 46.2-817 Eluding Police
  • 18.2-371 Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor
  • 18.2-429 misuse of 911 system

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
(STOCK)
Virginia Dept. of Forestry responding to wildfire in Madison County
(Source: WDTV)
West Virginia State Police arrests Petersburg man after arson and murder investigation
The bodies were found hours after a shooting in Lewiston, Maine — the 36th mass killing in the...
5 found shot to death at southeast North Carolina home, sheriff says
Johnifer Barnwell
FBI: 4 inmates escape from Georgia jail; 1 has ties to West Virginia

Latest News

A look back at a high impact snow event because of all the foliage still on the trees
October 2011 Halloween Snow
While many associate colon cancer with patients over 50, doctors are seeing a rise in cases...
Colon cancer cases increase among young people
Pumpkin Patch
Weekend weather impacts for local farm activities
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Warm and dry week
Staunton to honor two African-American war heroes