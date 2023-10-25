Cream of the Crop
FBI: 4 inmates escape from Georgia jail; 1 has ties to West Virginia

The FBI says at least one of the inmates has ties to West Virginia.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT
MACON, Ga. (WDTV/Atlanta News First) - The FBI is asking for help finding four inmates who escaped from a Georgia jail last week, including one with ties to West Virginia.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia said the men escaped through a damaged dayroom window and a fence and drove away in a blue Dodge Challenger that pulled up to the jail around 3 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 16.

The inmates that escaped were:

  • Joey Fournier, 52, who was being held for murder. He is described as a white man with gray hair, blue eyes and is 5′9 and weights 140 pounds.
  • Marc Kerry Anderson, 24, who was being held for aggravated assault. He is described as a Black man with dreads, 5′9 and weighs 165 pounds.
  • Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, 37, who was being detained for the U.S. Marshals. He is described as a Black man with braids, 5′9 and weighs 190 pounds.
  • Chavis Demaryo Stokes, 29, who was being detained for drug trafficking and possession of a firearm. He is described as a Black man with black hair, 5′7 and weighs 160 pounds.
Escapees, clockwise from upper left: Joey Fournier, Marc Kerry Anderson, Johnifer Dernard...
Escapees, clockwise from upper left: Joey Fournier, Marc Kerry Anderson, Johnifer Dernard Barnwell and Chavis Demaryo Stokes(Contributed)

According to the FBI, Barnwell has ties to West Virginia.

The FBI is offering $10,000 for Barnwell’s capture. He was convicted earlier this month on federal drug trafficking charges and faces a significant time in prison when sentenced.

The FBI is also offering up to $5,000 for the capture of the other 3 escapees.

Anyone with information on the inmates’ whereabouts or the vehicle is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at (877) 682-7463.

Below is Barnwell’s reward poster:

