Keeping kids safe this Halloween

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - As Halloween approaches, many kids are excited for candy and to dress up in fun costumes. According to the Staunton Police Department (SPD), this excitement can lead to recklessness in kids.

Sgt. Butch Shifflett, public information officer for SPD, said this recklessness can cause unpredictability for drivers and people should stay vigilant while driving during the holiday.

“Drivers need to use the extra caution, there are going to be more pedestrians,” Shifflett said. “People may not look both ways before crossing the street, there’s going to be more children out walking. Parents and guardians are going to be trying to keep track of their children but they still might wander out in the roadway. Drivers need to use that extra caution and make sure they are not on any devices.”

Kids costumes can range in a variety of colors, from bright pastels to dark, neutral colors. Shifflett said parents and guardians who accompany their children while they trick-or-treat can help keep children visible during the nighttime hours.

”Parents and guardians need to be wearing reflective clothing if possible, keeping track of their children, the ones that are in their care,” Shifflett said. “Watching them as they’re out and about, going up to the houses especially if they are going to a gated area or anywhere there are animals.”

Shifflett said all kids should be accompanied by a responsible guardian; whether it is an older sibling, the parent(s) or a care-taker. He also said to make sure you trust the person who is watching over them.

For people who have kids visiting them collecting candy, Shifflett recommended having appropriate lighting and doorbell cameras to keep people safe as kids enjoy the holiday. If pets are uncomfortable with other people, Shifflett recommended having them away from the door because they are unpredictable as well.

