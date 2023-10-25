Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

State Police: Woman barricades herself inside home after shooting officer

An officer was shot as a multi-jurisdictional task force was conducting a search warrant on River Road in Dinwiddie County.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - An officer was shot Wednesday morning as a multi-jurisdictional task force was conducting a search warrant on River Road in Dinwiddie County.

“As law enforcement approached the house, an individual inside the residence fired several shots at the officers and struck a federal law enforcement officer,” Virginia State Police said.

Police say officers did not return fire.

The suspect - 26-year-old JohnDrea Felicia Ann Roberts - and a man then barricaded themselves inside the home.

The incident started around 5:30 a.m.

“Law enforcement retreated and, for the safety of those living nearby, set up a perimeter around the residence,” state police said. “The shooter was taken into custody without further incident at approximately 7:05 a.m.”

Roberts faces charges of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm.

The officer was taken to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
(STOCK)
Virginia Dept. of Forestry responding to wildfire in Madison County
(Source: WDTV)
West Virginia State Police arrests Petersburg man after arson and murder investigation
The bodies were found hours after a shooting in Lewiston, Maine — the 36th mass killing in the...
5 found shot to death at southeast North Carolina home, sheriff says
Johnifer Barnwell
FBI: 4 inmates escape from Georgia jail; 1 has ties to West Virginia

Latest News

A look back at a high impact snow event because of all the foliage still on the trees
October 2011 Halloween Snow
While many associate colon cancer with patients over 50, doctors are seeing a rise in cases...
Colon cancer cases increase among young people
Pumpkin Patch
Weekend weather impacts for local farm activities
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Warm and dry week
Staunton to honor two African-American war heroes