State Police: Woman barricades herself inside home after shooting officer

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - An officer was shot Wednesday morning as a multi-jurisdictional task force was conducting a search warrant on River Road in Dinwiddie County.

“As law enforcement approached the house, an individual inside the residence fired several shots at the officers and struck a federal law enforcement officer,” Virginia State Police said.

Police say officers did not return fire.

The suspect - 26-year-old JohnDrea Felicia Ann Roberts - and a man then barricaded themselves inside the home.

The incident started around 5:30 a.m.

“Law enforcement retreated and, for the safety of those living nearby, set up a perimeter around the residence,” state police said. “The shooter was taken into custody without further incident at approximately 7:05 a.m.”

Roberts faces charges of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm.

The officer was taken to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

