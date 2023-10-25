Potential renovations coming to Wayne Theatre Campus

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro City Council voted to support and match the funding for renovations and additions to the Wayne Theatre Campus.

The Wayne Theatre has been an integral part of the history of the basic city, being a performance center and theatrical center for generations. The new proposal would add an additional piece to the campus, providing music production and an outdoor venue for residents and visitors to use.

Greg Hitchin, director of Economic Development in Waynesboro, said history is one of Waynesboro’s biggest income generators.

“It really adds to the fabric of the city. We’re a historic city and a historic downtown,” Hitchin said. “It just creates the overall atmosphere and the city and downtown where the city and downtown to be a great place to visit, whether your a resident or a visitor.”

He said the Wayne Theatre is ready to make the investments and changes. The city is supporting the theatre because the plan is already set for the theatre, it just needs to find the funding.

Tracy Straight, executive director of the Wayne Theatre, said the new addition to the campus will help people find their passions and discover their hobbies.

”People of all ages need a place to have an opportunity to pick up a set of drumsticks to experience the drums,” Straight said. “That’s how it all begins, we need to start from the very beginning and allow those opportunities for creativity to be sparked.”

Straight said the outdoor theatre, renovations and music production center will help foster creativity in the Basic City. She said the theatre hopes to offer educational classes and accessible instruments to aspiring musicians. Some instruments she said could be at the center included drums, acoustic guitars and string instruments.

