State Police | Man wanted for setting woman’s bed, trailer on fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of lighting a woman’s bed on fire during a domestic dispute is wanted by West Virginia State Police.

According to troopers, Kayvion Miller is accused of taking off following the arson which spread and caused the victim’s trailer to catch fire.

Serious injuries were reported following the incident on Oct. 3.

Troopers say Miller is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

He may have in his possession a black, stolen AR, pistol configuration and/or a 9mm pistol, according to West Virginia State Police.

He is known to carry in his waistband.

Miller has a history of domestic abuse, homicide, dangerous drugs, arson, and battery on law enforcement. He is currently wanted for a previous arson in Huntington as well.

If you have information regarding Miller, contact WVSP.

