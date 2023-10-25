Victim says she was surprised to learn about other groping incidents in Pleasant Ridge

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman who was one of four groping victims said she’s glad she reported her assault to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The victim, a Pleasant Ridge resident who asked to not be identified, said she spoke with officers at District 2 after the incident. She was surprised to find out she wasn’t the only woman who had been assaulted by the suspect: Antone Taylor, a 22-year-old man, who was accused in all four incidents.

“My dog had growled at him,” the woman said. “I pulled the leash to try and keep going and I thought that was it and then he came around the corner.”

The woman said the suspect initially asked her about her dog, but the conversation felt off, so she ran across the street.

“If it feels wrong, it probably is wrong,” she said. “(He) came up behind me, groped me, and made a lewd comment and I turned around and lunged and told him to get away from me and he ran.”

According to affidavits, Taylor is accused of making lewd comments while grabbing the backsides of four women - all in Pleasant Ridge.

The victim said her husband bought her mace after the incident.

Police described Taylor as 5-foot-7 with tattoos on his neck and wearing braces. The police are asking anyone with information on Taylor or the incidents to call District 2 at 513-979-4400.

