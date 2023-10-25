Weekend weather impacts for local farm activities

NEW MARKET Va. (WHSV) - The Farm at Court Manor is just one of the many farms in the area that rely on the weather on the weekends to bring out the crowds. Dave Yutzy is the owner of this farm on route eleven, located just a few miles south of New Market.

The summer drought has led to some struggles this year and those struggles have continued into the fall season.

“Well our corn maze is a little shorter than usual and not as many ears out there. But it still looks good. Sunflowers, we had a lot of difficulty this year but we have a nice crop that now looks beautiful.”

With several rainy days on the weekend this month, that has impacted how many people come out to enjoy the animals, the corn maze, and all of the fall activities.

“So we have had some slow days, and then it seems like the day after it gets sunny it gets made up.”

So with a warm fall weekend ahead, and some pumpkins still left, the Farm at Court Manor is gearing up for a busy last weekend ahead of Halloween.

For more information on the farm, including hours of operation and activities of all ages, check out their website below.

