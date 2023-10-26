Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

17-year-old bags rare ‘cactus buck’ while hunting with great-grandfather

The rare cactus buck’s antlers were furred and abnormally large from its altered testosterone...
The rare cactus buck’s antlers were furred and abnormally large from its altered testosterone levels.
By Anthony Winn and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO/Gray News) – A 17-year-old in Oklahoma shot an abnormal deer that most haven’t seen in their lifetime while hunting Sunday morning.

“We knew he was bigger than every deer out in the field and you could see solid black over his head. It was pretty cool,” hunter Major Edmonds said.

The rare cactus buck’s antlers were furred and abnormally large from its altered testosterone levels.

Edmonds said it was a cool moment because he was with the person who taught him how to hunt when he was 4 years old.

“It was amazing,” Edmonds said. “I was out there with my 82-year-old great-grandfather, and he was the best person I could have been hunting with to kill that deer. It was crazy we were shaking when we shot it and walked up to it and saw it.”

Edmonds and his great-grandfather are taking the deer to a gaming taxidermist in Iowa Park.

“They are going to freeze dry the rack to preserve all the velvet and everything with the antler and spray it with some preservative on there and we will have that back in a few months,” Edmonds explained.

Copyright 2023 KSWO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around the country truck drivers are facing some major struggles. WHSV has previously reported...
U.S. freight recession causing big problems for truck drivers
Kentucky officials say a 37-year-old man has died after accidentally stabbing himself in the...
Man dies after being accidentally stabbed with hunting knife, officials say
Sinkhole on I-64
Left lane on I-64 near Waynesboro to close for sinkhole repair
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
(Source: WDTV)
West Virginia State Police arrests Petersburg man after arson and murder investigation

Latest News

An image of a recycling facility where law enforcement found the body of Robert Card, the...
Recycling center in Maine where body of mass killing suspect was found had been searched before
Explosions caused by Israeli airstrikes in the northern Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.
Israeli defense minister says the Gaza war has entered a new stage with an expanded ground operation
The North Carolina Zoo says it is deeply saddened to announce the loss of male polar bear Payton.
Zoo mourning loss of beloved polar bear just weeks before his 20th birthday
Maine Gov. Janet Mills speaks during a press conference after the man suspected of killing 18...
'Now is the time to heal:' Maine gov. speaks after mass shooting suspect found dead
An assortment of Halloween candy is shown in this photo taken on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 in New...
Less boo for your buck: For the second Halloween in a row, US candy inflation hits double digits