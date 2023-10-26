Battlefields Foundation making progress toward creation of Toms Brook Battlefield Park

TOMS BROOK, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation is making progress toward the creation of a battlefield park in Toms Brook.

“Things are really coming together for battlefield preservation on the Toms Brook Battlefield. Over the years we’ve been able to preserve a significant amount of ground there and then a couple of years ago the General Assembly afforded us the opportunity though a direct appropriation to start creating a battlefield park at Toms Brook,” said Shenandoah Battlefields Foundation CEO Keven Walker.

Shenandoah County Supervisor Dennis Morris and his family have worked with the foundation to preserve 123 acres of their land that is part of the Toms Brook Battlefield.

“That 123 acres will be put under easement and protected for all time. There will be public access, the Morris family is allowing us to put in a parking facility, a new bridge, a new walking trail that takes you to a wonderful vista on the battlefield, and it’s really going to open up the battlefield, like never before,” said Walker.

With the new 123 acres, the Battlefields Foundation has now preserved over 1,000 acres of battlefield in Toms Brook.

“Land acquisition and land preservation is always the first part of establishing a battlefield park. We’re working right now with VDOT and their subcontractors on highway signage to start thinking about driving people to the battlefield park and then access points, visitor access points with initial interpretation are also part of that first phase of work,” said Walker. “All of those things we’re tackling this year and then we’ll start expanding from there into a labyrinth of trail systems that will hopefully help people explore that entire area and keep people visiting Toms Brook and staying longer than they have in the past.”

The Battlefields Foundation has also partnered with the Town of Toms Brook to bring the park to life.

“We see the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation as an economic engine for our community because it would bring people looking for a destination, looking to be outside. It would give us the opportunity to have a park in our town,” said Toms Brook Mayor Lisa Currie.

Mayor Currie said that Toms Brook sees the Battlefields Foundation as part of its community and part of its future. She said the battlefield park will have major benefits for the small town.

“People come here to go the vineyards, they come here to walk, to be part of the natural environment. We think that having that right next to the town would be an opportunity for cottage industries to grow. We’re not looking at industry in terms of big factories but I think with accommodations, restaurants or cafes, people have to buy gas so it would benefit gas stations and things like that,” said Currie.

Currie said the town hopes to help promote the battlefield park. She said the preservation of property is a big benefit to the community.

“The Shenandoah Valley area is a real draw for people who don’t have the same historical foundation, the same agricultural foundation, the natural environment around them all the time, and that’s why they want to come here,” she said.

The park will help highlight the history of the Battle of Toms Brook which Keven Walker said is one of the more unique Civil War battles that was fought in the Valley.

“It’s the only all-cavalry battle ever fought in the Shenandoah Valley. There are some very famous figures who fought in that battle including George Armstrong Custer who was one of the primary commanders on the Union Side,” said Walker. “The battle was following the burning and many of the men on the Confederate side who were fighting in that battle were from the Valley and so they were fighting very tenaciously to stop this burning that the federal army was doing and to drive the federals from the Valley for all-time. That didn’t happen the federal army overwhelmed the Confederates and drove them back through Woodstock. Many people remember this as the Woodstock races because the Confederates on horseback riding down the main street looked like they were in a horse race.”

Walker said the hope is that the Toms Brook Battlefield Park will help more people connect with American History.

“The goal of the national historic district from one end of the district to the other and with Toms Brook specifically is to encourage people to explore these historic lands, to visit the Shenandoah Valley, to learn and draw inspiration from our history. We have a lot to share with the public here in the Valley and a lot that can help us build an even stronger country as we move into the future by remembering our past,” he said.

The hope is to begin putting in the park's infrastructure over the next year.

