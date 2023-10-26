Family of 20-year-old Army MP killed in crash searching for her dog, hoping to bring closure

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The family of Breanna Lundgren - a 20-year-old who was serving in the Military Police at Fort Campbell - are hoping to find her dog that went missing after a fatal I-71 crash that killed her and fellow MP Sarah Barnes.

Barnes and Lundgren were killed on Oct. 14 in a crash with a semi-truck Lundgren was pronounced dead at the scene. Barnes was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Lundgren’s dog, a 4-year-old White American Eskimo named Casper, hasn’t been seen since the crash.

“Casper and she had an attachment like you wouldn’t believe,” Tina Lundgren, Breanna’s mom, said. “They would do everything together and she would bring him everywhere.”

Tina Lundgren said finding Casper would bring her family some desperately needed relief and closure as they continue to mourn her loss as well as her fellow Army MP and friend.

“Casper was her life,” Tina Lundgren said. “I don’t think she’ll get any rest or peace knowing he’s out there. you didn’t leave him outside. He was never alone.”

The Lundgren family said anyone who may spot Casper should call the Gallatin County Animal Shelter. The staff said anyone who sees Casper should not approach him, but call the direct line to the shelter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.