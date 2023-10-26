Housing conversations continue after SAW Housing Summit

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The SAW Housing Summit partners hosted a “Sip n Speak” housing conversation following the recent SAW Housing Summit.

Olivia Raines, Housing Program Manager with the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, said these conversations focused on things they did not get to talk about at the summit.

“When we were planning the housing summit, we coming up with the topics we wanted to cover and we were not able to fit them all in a day. We had a lot of topics that we really wanted to talk about but we felt like we could not fit them in a one and a half day housing summit,” said Raines.

The conversations surrounded challenges renters face in the Valley and landlord-tenant concerns. Raines said the main thing heard today was how the inventory of affordable housing is so low that it is causing challenges for low income renters.

“Everything from the condition of housing to rental prices increasing so much that tenants can no longer afford the cost of living in their own home,” said Raines.

Raines said they heard about the issues tenants when the rental-relief program ended.

”We heard about the rental-relief program ending over the summer caused sort of a wave of evictions and we learned more about the recourse tenants have if they are facing evictions or facing sub-standard housing condition,” said Raines.

Raines said it is important for tenants to have a knowledge of tools and resources available if they are facing eviction or sub-standard living conditions, and that this is a chance to make sure the momentum from the housing summit continue and keeps these conversations alive.

“We wanted to make sure that we kept having these conversations heading into the end of the year. Just to keep folks who were really engaged at the housing summit, engaged as we move forward,” said Raines.

Raines said the next community conversations on November 9 will focus on different approaches to addressing homelessness in the Valley.

