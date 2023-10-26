New Market poultry farm installs solar panels through USDA grant, talks sustainability

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - In August, the USDA announced $266 million distributed nationwide to ‘energy-efficiency projects to lower costs, generate new income and strengthen the resilience of operations’. A total of $1 million went to eight Virginia projects.

The money was distributed through loans and grants, one of which went to Regeneration Cycle Farm, LLC, a 94-acre poultry farm in New Market.

Owner Corwin Heatwole said the $115,880 covered nearly 40% of the installation of solar panels, which in total cost $290,000. According to the USDA, the payback on the panels is estimated at 15 years.

“Everything inflates so over time, the cost of electricity is going to continue to go up. But now since I’ve absorbed the one-time cost of the solar panels this will offset the future costs even more as those costs inflate,” Heatwole said.

Heatwole said Regeneration Cycle Farm actively works to find ways to become less dependent on natural resources. With the installation of solar panels alongside the business growing its own grass for barn bedding and other projects, Heatwole said the only thing the farm isn’t producing to sustain itself is the propane used to heat the barns.

“There is some technology out there like biomass boilers and things. Eventually, we want to become completely independent but this solar installation was a big step forward,” Heatwole said.

As a sixth-generation farmer, Heatwole said the installation also takes a step forward for future generations.

“The fact that my 18-year-old daughter is the primary caretaker of the poultry, and even now getting involved in the farm management brings me a lot of pride because now investing in the future and investing in the next generation is just carrying on a family legacy,” Heatwole said.

You can learn more about the other Virginia businesses awarded funds through the USDA here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.