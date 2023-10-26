Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

New VMNH mobile display coming to Constitution Park

By Mike Staley
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Museum of Natural History has a new mobile display unit in Constitution Park.

The new mobile display unit is located in the parking lot where the new campus of VMNH will be in Waynesboro. The display unit will give both residents and visitors a “sneak-peak” at what’s to come on the main campus.

Joe Keiper, executive director of VNMH, said this new arrival will keep the museum idea “fresh” and let people know there is action taking place to get the campus in the Basic City.

“We’re gonna have essentially a permanent presence here in Waynesboro where we will have our natural history exhibits or at least a taste of them,” Keiper said. “The idea here is that we’re going to show people that we’re serious about this. That we’re all in to open this campus of the Virginia museum of natural history in downtown Waynesboro.”

Keiper said the exhibit should be ready early December for people to enjoy. He said the exhibits will be a small insight into the larger exhibits coming in the future.

The mobile display unit was a gift from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Virginia Senators and VMFA officials worked to bring the display to Waynesboro for VMNH to use.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
(STOCK)
Virginia Dept. of Forestry responding to wildfire in Madison County
(Source: WDTV)
West Virginia State Police arrests Petersburg man after arson and murder investigation
The bodies were found hours after a shooting in Lewiston, Maine — the 36th mass killing in the...
5 found shot to death at southeast North Carolina home, sheriff says
Johnifer Barnwell
FBI: 4 inmates escape from Georgia jail; 1 has ties to West Virginia

Latest News

A look back at a high impact snow event because of all the foliage still on the trees
October 2011 Halloween Snow
While many associate colon cancer with patients over 50, doctors are seeing a rise in cases...
Colon cancer cases increase among young people
Pumpkin Patch
Weekend weather impacts for local farm activities
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Warm and dry week
Staunton to honor two African-American war heroes