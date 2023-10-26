New VMNH mobile display coming to Constitution Park

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Museum of Natural History has a new mobile display unit in Constitution Park.

The new mobile display unit is located in the parking lot where the new campus of VMNH will be in Waynesboro. The display unit will give both residents and visitors a “sneak-peak” at what’s to come on the main campus.

Joe Keiper, executive director of VNMH, said this new arrival will keep the museum idea “fresh” and let people know there is action taking place to get the campus in the Basic City.

“We’re gonna have essentially a permanent presence here in Waynesboro where we will have our natural history exhibits or at least a taste of them,” Keiper said. “The idea here is that we’re going to show people that we’re serious about this. That we’re all in to open this campus of the Virginia museum of natural history in downtown Waynesboro.”

Keiper said the exhibit should be ready early December for people to enjoy. He said the exhibits will be a small insight into the larger exhibits coming in the future.

The mobile display unit was a gift from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Virginia Senators and VMFA officials worked to bring the display to Waynesboro for VMNH to use.

