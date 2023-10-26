Rep. Cline named a Speaker Pro Tempore by new Speaker of the House

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The U.S. has a new Speaker of the House after House Republicans voted Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson into the speakership on Wednesday. With the change in leadership comes a new role for 6th District Representative Ben Cline, who was one of seven representatives named a Speaker Pro Tempore.

Cline spoke with WHSV on Thursday and he said that he was honored to be chosen for the position and that he is looking forward to helping Johnson get started.

“He’s going to hit the ground running and I’m happy to help him succeed. He’s got a big agenda along with the rest of the Republican Conference to reflect the values of faith, family, and freedom of the Shenandoah Valley including Rockingham County and the City of Harrisonburg. We look forward to achieving those goals over the next several months,” said Cline.

Cline said that the past few weeks were frustrating as it took House Republicans a while to select a replacement speaker. He had been prepared to support Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio before he withdrew his bid for the speakership.

Cline was glad to support Johnson once he threw his name in the ring, the two have worked together on their subcommittees for years and Cline is excited for the direction of the House under the new speaker.

“Mike Johnson and I have been good friends for many years and I want to help him succeed as the new speaker. So the job of speaker pro tempore will involve reviewing the legislation that has been passed by the House and the Senate and that is being sent to the president to be signed into law,” said Cline.

Once Johnson was sworn in Cline said the first order of business was to pass a resolution on Wednesday. On Thursday the House began the process of considering 12 appropriations bills that would fund the government.

“We’re back on track and we look forward to making sure that the government is funded but funded less than the Pelosi-Biden levels that created this inflation, created this deficit, and added to our national debt,” said Cline.

Cline said he is confident that Congress will eventually reach a deal to avoid a government shutdown.

“We are optimistic that we’ll be able to reach an agreement but there has to be an understanding on the part of the Senate and the President that under Speaker Johnson’s leadership, the House Republicans are going to continue to stand for reigning in wasteful spending, getting rid of woke and weaponized government and reducing funding for a lot of these government programs,” he said. “Once they understand that we can probably reach an agreement that hopefully will be sooner rather than later to keep the government running and make sure critical programs for hardworking Americans continue.”

However, JMU Political Analyst Dr. Bob Roberts said that Mike Johnson will face an uphill battle as Speaker of the House.

“Nothing has really changed at all. Everything is the same, the same issues that led to McCarthy losing his speakership are there and it’s not clear what compromises the Senate, the House, and the White House can reach,” said Roberts.

Roberts said that the biggest challenge for Johnson will be the same as it was for former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, navigating the division within the Republican Party.

“The Republican Party is fractured, it has a very very conservative wing which he is part of, and then it has a moderate wing made up of about 30 Republicans who are in what I call vulnerable districts. They can’t vote for a lot of the cuts that the majority of the Republicans want because they’ll lose their seats,” said Roberts.

Roberts said a complicating factor is the fact that there is a section of Republicans who won’t support funding for Ukraine and that the Senate will not pass a funding bill that doesn’t include that funding.

“The only practical way he can deal with it is to kick the can down the road. In other words to pass a series of continued resolutions through the November 2024 Elections, but he’s promised conservatives he wouldn’t do this. So I don’t know how he gets out of this mess,” said Roberts. “On the other hand, he is very bright and he may feel that he can compromise and make some deals with the Senate and the President.”

Republicans have a narrow majority in the House of Representatives and Roberts said that reaching a compromise on government funding will be crucial because no matter which party controls the House after the 2024 Elections the margin will likely remain slim.

“Neither party, Democrat or Republican, has a clear mandate. It’s a very sharply divided country in terms of the U.S. Senate, in terms of the House, in terms of the Presidency, it’s as divided as we’ve seen this country in maybe hundreds of years,” he said.

